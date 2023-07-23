Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $70,261.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,333.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $70,261.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,333.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick Hays bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,650.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,552 shares of company stock valued at $116,849 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

