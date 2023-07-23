Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

