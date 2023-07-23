Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $530,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,559,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $297,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,064 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,378 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,605,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

NYSE:LVS opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $65.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

