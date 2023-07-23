Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXE. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PXE opened at $29.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83.

About Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

