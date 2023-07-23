eCash (XEC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $598.44 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $598.44 million and $22.74 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,963.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.26 or 0.00835230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00123730 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020423 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,451,067,173,293 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.