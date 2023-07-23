Elastos Price Reaches $1.28 on Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $26.06 million and approximately $279,659.33 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00004264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

