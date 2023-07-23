Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

EFC has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

EFC stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 46.90, a quick ratio of 46.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $944.30 million, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -264.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

