Energi (NRG) 1-Day Volume Hits $134,141.56

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $134,141.56 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00045341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,788,849 coins and its circulating supply is 66,789,002 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

