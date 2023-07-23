Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 33.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EFSC opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Marsh purchased 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,909.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93,195,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,260,000 after acquiring an additional 527,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after acquiring an additional 91,428 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after acquiring an additional 55,090 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.