Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Duke Energy Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DUK. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 126.15%.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

