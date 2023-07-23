Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 3M reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Equity Residential stock opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Equity Residential by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 220.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

