ERC20 Price Up 86.1% This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 93% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 86.1% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $21.33 million and $3,438.19 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,974.30 or 1.00001930 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01823117 USD and is up 44.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,541.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.