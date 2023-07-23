Ergo Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $85.12 million and approximately $335,831.31 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,789.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00309006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.51 or 0.00830892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00548243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00061998 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00123038 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,767,797 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.