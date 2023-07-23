EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $166.00 million-$167.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.74 million. EVERTEC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.83 EPS.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $231,866.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,101.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,706 shares of company stock worth $1,920,109 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,728,000 after purchasing an additional 87,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,339,000 after purchasing an additional 114,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,617,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.