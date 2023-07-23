Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $82.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $105.86.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

