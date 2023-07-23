Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $447.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $462.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $428.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.54.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

