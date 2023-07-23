Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after buying an additional 1,947,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,453,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,484,000 after purchasing an additional 757,999 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,609,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,140,000 after buying an additional 106,037 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

