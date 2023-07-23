Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after buying an additional 87,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $116.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.84. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.