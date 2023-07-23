Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $162.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

