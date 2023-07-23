Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 573 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $341.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.73. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANSS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,238 shares of company stock worth $23,261,277. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

