Fetch.ai Reaches Market Cap of $183.90 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $183.90 million and approximately $17.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00045396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,120,298 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

