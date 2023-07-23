Financial Analysis: Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) & ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Genfit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of ProKidney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Genfit has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProKidney has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A ProKidney N/A N/A -11.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genfit and ProKidney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Genfit and ProKidney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $20.20 million 9.67 -$24.99 million N/A N/A ProKidney N/A N/A -$108.03 million ($0.52) -22.31

Genfit has higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Genfit and ProKidney, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 2 0 3.00 ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83

Genfit currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.33%. ProKidney has a consensus price target of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.03%. Given Genfit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Genfit is more favorable than ProKidney.

Summary

Genfit beats ProKidney on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genfit

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

