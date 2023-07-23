Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,481,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after acquiring an additional 202,161 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,937,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,759,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.08. 202,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,923. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.60 and its 200 day moving average is $218.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $188.23 and a 1 year high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

