Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $19.24 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 147.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,877 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned about 2.15% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $19,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.59. 249,814 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

