Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 310,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 51,038 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $337,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,421,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,790,000 after purchasing an additional 245,548 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 672,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.32. 1,781,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.