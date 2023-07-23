Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock remained flat at $34.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,088. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

