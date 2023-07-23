Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned about 0.81% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 362,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

HMOP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $38.16. 44,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

