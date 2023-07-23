Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Purchases 94,343 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,343 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

LMBS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. 575,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,958. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

