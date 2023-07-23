Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.1% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after buying an additional 173,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after buying an additional 143,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after purchasing an additional 227,072 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.43. 2,191,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,629. The company has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.99 and its 200 day moving average is $140.01.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

