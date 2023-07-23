Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $146.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,629. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average is $140.01. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.