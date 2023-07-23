Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.16.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,455. The company has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

