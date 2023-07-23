Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 101,685 Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,685 shares during the period. Hartford Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned 23.50% of Hartford Short Duration ETF worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 347,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 273,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 72,678 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 15,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000.

HSRT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,116 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

