Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 396 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. 12,815,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,047,266. The company has a market capitalization of $270.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

