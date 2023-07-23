First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $212.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.72 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

FFBC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $21,748,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,339,000 after purchasing an additional 423,327 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth $4,354,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,913,000 after purchasing an additional 147,057 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.