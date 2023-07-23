First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $105.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.65.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.