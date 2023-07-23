First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,255 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 4.4% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,289. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $47.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

