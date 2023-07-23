Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PFD opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $13.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

