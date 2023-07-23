Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE F opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

