FY2023 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Boosted by Analyst

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 156,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.