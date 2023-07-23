G999 (G999) Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $996.24 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00045179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

