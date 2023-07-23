Gala 24 Hour Volume Hits $36.59 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Gala token can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $654.23 million and $36.59 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,697,035,563 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,713,017,527 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

