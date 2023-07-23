General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $40.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lowered by Mizuho to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

