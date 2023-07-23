GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in GFL Environmental by 5.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in GFL Environmental by 32.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,213,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,317,000 after buying an additional 545,948 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $4,074,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.82%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

