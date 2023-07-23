Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLBE. Raymond James raised their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.38.

GLBE opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.28. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

