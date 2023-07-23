Graypoint LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 15.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 34,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 46.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 300,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 95,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $258,941,000,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.78 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

