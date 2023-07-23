Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) versus Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Head-To-Head Survey

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenable 0 5 10 0 2.67

Tenable has a consensus target price of $48.94, suggesting a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Tenable’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenable is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $67.97 million 0.89 -$14.89 million ($0.81) -2.44 Tenable $683.19 million 7.28 -$92.22 million ($0.83) -52.19

Great Elm Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Elm Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Great Elm Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Great Elm Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tenable shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -75.75% -86.30% -27.06% Tenable -13.02% -30.21% -5.83%

Summary

Tenable beats Great Elm Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment. It also offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution. The company also offers Tenable.ad, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable.ot, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities; Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture. In addition, it provides Nessus, a vulnerability assessment solution for cybersecurity industry and enterprise platform; and Nessus Expert, that enables users to programmatically detect cloud infrastructure misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in the design and build phase. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

