Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

