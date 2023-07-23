Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.50 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HWC stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $78,173,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $32,167,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $42,279,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $22,744,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

