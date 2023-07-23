Head-To-Head Survey: Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) vs. Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) and Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Sharps Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -2.32% -19.56% -2.16% Sharps Technology N/A -46.13% -36.21%

Volatility and Risk

Accuray has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $429.91 million 0.88 -$5.35 million ($0.11) -35.91 Sharps Technology N/A N/A -$4.64 million N/A N/A

This table compares Accuray and Sharps Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sharps Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accuray.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Accuray and Sharps Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharps Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Accuray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accuray beats Sharps Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

