Hedera Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.02 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $49.02 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014035 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,399,966,653 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,399,966,653.0934 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05333656 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $49,489,969.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

